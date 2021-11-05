Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Anushka Sharma Posts An Adorable Picture On Virat Kohli's 33rd Birthday

She poured her heart out for Kohli in the birthday post and it began getting love from fans across the world.

Anushka Sharma Posts An Adorable Picture On Virat Kohli's 33rd Birthday
Anushka Sharma posted an adorable photo on Virat Kohli's birthday. | Source: Instagram/@anushkasharma

Trending

Anushka Sharma Posts An Adorable Picture On Virat Kohli's 33rd Birthday
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T13:45:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 1:45 pm

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is in the UAE with her husband cricketer Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, took to social media to share a heartfelt note on Kohli’s 33rd birthday. Not just this, along with it, Sharma shared an adorable photo with Kohli, dressed in complete festive attire and gave fans a sneak peek of their birthday and Diwali celebration in the UAE.

She poured her heart out for Kohli in the birthday post and it began getting love from fans across the world.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

As soon as her post came in, celebs as well as fans started sending love to the couple. Even Bollywood stars including Suniel Shetty, Seema Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Jaideep Ahlawat dropped heart emoticons on the post and sent love to the Indian skipper on his birthday.

Fans too, weren't behind in backing the captain of India's squad. A fan wrote, "Caption just came directly from heart, it’s just so special." Another wrote for Anushka, "You’re his pillar my queen."

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also had shared a throwback photo from the Switzerland vacay and sent out good wishes to Virat on social media.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Recently, Sharma had shared photos on social media from her and Virat's Halloween celebration with Vamika and other cricketer's families in the UAE. The photos of cute celebration had gone viral on social media.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Mumbai UAE Bollywood India national cricket team Sports Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Lanka Premier League T20: Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi Register For LPL 2021 Player Draft

Lanka Premier League T20: Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi Register For LPL 2021 Player Draft

Best Bowling Figures In T20 World Cup History - Statistical Highlights

NAM Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Must Win As Race To Semis Hots Up

Cricket Australia Cancels Historic First-Ever Test Match Against Afghanistan

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli; India Captain Needs All Good Wishes For T20 World Cup Campaign

T20 World Cup: Dwayne Bravo To Retire After West Indies Vs Australia Match; Says 'Time Has Come'

T20 World Cup: ‘It Wasn’t The Best I’ve Bowled,’ Says Adam Zampa After Taking 5/19 Vs Bangladesh

SL Vs WI: Sri Lanka End West Indies’ Hopes Of T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinals With 20-Run Win

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs SCO: Ravichandran Ashwin Sees T20 World Cup Semis Hope After India's Big Win Vs Afghanistan

IND Vs SCO: Ravichandran Ashwin Sees T20 World Cup Semis Hope After India's Big Win Vs Afghanistan

NZ Tour Of India: New Zealand Name Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville To Lead Spin Attack In Tests Vs India

NZ Tour Of India: New Zealand Name Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville To Lead Spin Attack In Tests Vs India

Paris Masters Tennis: Novak Djokovic Advances To Quarterfinals After Gael Monfils Pulls Out

Paris Masters Tennis: Novak Djokovic Advances To Quarterfinals After Gael Monfils Pulls Out

Barcelona Negotiate With Qatari Club Al-Sadd To Bring Coach Xavi Hernandez At Camp Nou

Barcelona Negotiate With Qatari Club Al-Sadd To Bring Coach Xavi Hernandez At Camp Nou

Read More from Outlook

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Outlook Web Desk / BJP has planned grand programmes throughout Uttarakhand, which is scheduled for assembly polls early next year, as PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath Temple in the hill state.

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Outlook Web Desk / As Delhi rested after bursting crackers in Diwali, the particulate matter did too. Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at hazardous upper limits of 999 at multiple monitoring stations.

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

PTI / Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's T20 World Cup semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance. Read match preview for IND vs SCO clash.

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

Lachmi Deb Roy / Covid pandemic leaves fashion industry with no choice but to go digital, but hesitancy and uncertainty abound.

Advertisement