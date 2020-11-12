Greg Clarke Quits FIFA VP Role After FA Resignation For Derogatory Comment

November 12, 2020
Corona
Following his resignation as FA chairman on Tuesday, Greg Clarke has also stepped down as one of FIFA's vice-presidents

Omnisport 12 November 2020
Greg Clarke has quit his role as FIFA vice-president two days on from resigning as chairman of England's Football Association (FA) for the use of a derogatory term in a meeting with a parliamentary committee. (More Football News)

Clarke had attended a forum with the United Kingdom's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee alongside Premier League chief Richard Masters and EFL boss Rick Parry.

The trio were called to discuss numerous matters in English football, including Project Big Picture and the sport's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But when asked about abuse athletes receive on social media, Clarke referred to "high-profile coloured footballers" in his response.

He swiftly issued an apology for his remarks, which were widely condemned, before the FA announced later in the day that Clarke had resigned.

The consequences have not stopped there, with UEFA confirming he has also stepped down as a representative on the FIFA Council, which Clarke had been serving as one of eight vice-presidents.

A UEFA statement read: "Following a telephone call this morning between the UEFA president [Aleksander Ceferin] and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke's proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from his position as a UEFA representative on the FIFA Council."

Clarke had been elected to the role in February 2019 and was one of three UEFA representatives working as a vice-president to Gianni Infantino, alongside Ceferin and Hungary's Sandro Csanyi.

