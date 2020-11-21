NBA Trade: Goran Dragic Re-commits To Miami Heat After Finals Run

Goran Dragic has decided to stay with NBA Finals runners-up the Miami Heat in free agency, the star guard announced. (More Sports News)
A free agent following Miami's memorable run to the Finals at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Dragic opted to re-commit to the Heat on Friday.
Dragic's deal is reportedly for two years, with a team option in the second year.
In a Twitter post, Dragic wrote: "I'm glad that I can announce that I'm staying with my #HeatNationFamily.
"Let's finish the job we started!!! #LetsGoHeatnation #HeatNation #HeatFamily."
I'm glad that I can announce that I'm staying with my #HeatNationFamily âÂÂ¦@MiamiHEATâÂÂ©— Goran DragiÄÂÂ (@Goran_Dragic) November 20, 2020
Let’s finish the job we started!!!#LetsGoHeatnation #heatnation #heatfamily #305 pic.twitter.com/ltV769phXF
Dragic has called Miami home since being acquired from the Phoenix Suns in 2015.
The 34-year-old Slovenian – pick 45 in the 2008 NBA Draft – averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game last season as the fifth-seeded Heat eventually fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals.
Heat team-mate Meyers Leonard also reportedly decided to return to the Eastern Conference champions.
Leonard – who joined from the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019 – averaged 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season.
