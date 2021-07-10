'Go Home!' Anti-Olympic Protesters Demonstrate Against IOC In Tokyo

July 10, 2021
Japan declared a state of emergency on Thursday that would last through the Olympics

Associated Press (AP) 10 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:40 pm
One of people against Olympic Games protests near Komazawa Olympic Park, where the unveiling ceremony for Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay is held Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
About 40 protestors gathered in Tokyo on Saturday calling for the Tokyo 2020 Games to be canceled, as the Olympics open in just two weeks. (More Sports News)

Participants in the demonstration gathered in front of a five-star hotel in the capital, where the International Olympics Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach stays, chanting 'no more Olympics'.

Awake Yoshida, 38 year-old resident of Tokyo, who lost her job during the COVID-19, said holding the Olympics under the pandemic and state of emergency has made her angry.

Japan declared a state of emergency on Thursday that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games, which start July 23.

