Chris Gayle once again hogged the spotlight after making opposition bowlers look silly in an unbeaten 122-run knock off 54 deliveries in a match between Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers in the Global T20 Canada. Representing the Knights, Gayle slammed seven fours and 12 sixes, helping his side post a gigantic total of 276/3, which is also the second-highest team total ever in T20 cricket.

Unfortunately, the knock couldn't notch the winning points as it got abandoned due to bad weather.

Gayle's opening partner Tobais Visse also hit a 51-run knock off 19 balls. Meanwhile, South Africa's Rassie Van der Dussen also eased to a 55-run knock within 26 deliveries.

ALSO READ: Vintage Yuvraj Singh Punishes Pakistan's Shadab Khan In Global T20 Canada -- WATCH

After the match, Gayle said, "I am not feeling any sweat. It's cool conditions. To get a hundred and to post 200 on the board, I'm happy with that. Can't be too safe here in Toronto because it's a good wicket, small ground as well. So, we have to start well. I wanted 200 personally, but that didn't happen in this game. Overcast conditions, so hopefully get a good bowl in and get the two points, but it won't be easy."

200 on @henrygayle's mind? Who all want to see that happen in #GT2019? pic.twitter.com/BhuRtcHgHo — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) July 30, 2019

Although the all-rounder was set to retire after the recently concluded 2019 Cricket World Cup, where West Indies crashed out of the league stage. But he seems to have had a change of mind, as he will don his country's colours during the ODI series against Virat Kohli's India.