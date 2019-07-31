﻿
West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle slammed 19 boundaries but couldn't help his side register a win as the Global T20 Canada match between Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers got abandoned due to bad weather.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 July 2019
Chris Gayle was set to retire after the recently concluded 2019 Cricket World Cup, where West Indies crashed out of the league stage.
Chris Gayle once again hogged the spotlight after making opposition bowlers look silly in an unbeaten 122-run knock off 54 deliveries in a match between Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers in the Global T20 Canada. Representing the Knights, Gayle slammed seven fours and 12 sixes, helping his side post a gigantic total of 276/3, which is also the second-highest team total ever in T20 cricket.

Unfortunately, the knock couldn't notch the winning points as it got abandoned due to bad weather.

Gayle's opening partner Tobais Visse also hit a 51-run knock off 19 balls. Meanwhile, South Africa's Rassie Van der Dussen also eased to a 55-run knock within 26 deliveries.

ALSO READ: Vintage Yuvraj Singh Punishes Pakistan's Shadab Khan In Global T20 Canada -- WATCH

After the match, Gayle said, "I am not feeling any sweat. It's cool conditions. To get a hundred and to post 200 on the board, I'm happy with that. Can't be too safe here in Toronto because it's a good wicket, small ground as well. So, we have to start well. I wanted 200 personally, but that didn't happen in this game. Overcast conditions, so hopefully get a good bowl in and get the two points, but it won't be easy."

Although the all-rounder was set to retire after the recently concluded 2019 Cricket World Cup, where West Indies crashed out of the league stage. But he seems to have had a change of mind, as he will don his country's colours during the ODI series against Virat Kohli's India.

Chris Gayle Cricket West Indies national cricket team Sports
OPINION | Passage Of Triple Talaq Bill Victory Of Muslim Women's Fight For Gender Justice
