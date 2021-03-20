March 20, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  After Losing First Pro Boxing Bout, Vijender Singh Promises to Make Strong Comeback

After Losing First Pro Boxing Bout, Vijender Singh Promises to Make Strong Comeback

The 26-year-old Lopsan pugilist out-slugged Vijender in the 'Battle on Ship' on Friday

PTI 20 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
After Losing First Pro Boxing Bout, Vijender Singh Promises to Make Strong Comeback
Artysh Lopsan out-slugged Vijender in the 'Battle on Ship' on Friday.
Courtesy: Twitter
After Losing First Pro Boxing Bout, Vijender Singh Promises to Make Strong Comeback
outlookindia.com
2021-03-20T11:58:28+05:30

Russian boxer Artysh Lopsan, who ended star pugilist Vijender Singh's unbeaten run in the professional circuit, said he was glad to become the first person to stop the Indian's juggernaut.

In a major anti-climax, the 26-year-old six feet four inches tall pugilist out-slugged Vijender in the 'Battle on Ship' here on Friday evening and the bout was decided in the fifth round itself, ending in a knockout.

WATCH: Heartbreak For Vijender As Lopsan Ends Indian Boxer's Unbeaten Run

"My strategy worked against Vijender, he is a good fighter. I want to thank everyone who arranged this bout, it was a wonderful experience. I'm glad to become the first one to break the unbeaten record of Vijender Singh," Lopsan said after the fight.

Though dejected, Vijender put up a brave face, saying he would come back stronger.

"It was a good fight. He is a young and strong fighter," said Vijender, a 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist.

"Winning and losing is part of the game. It was just not my day. I always believe in working hard and I'm sure I'll make a strong comeback to the ring soon," the boxer from Bhiwani said.

Vijender, a bronze medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and who had turned professional in 2015, entered the bout with a 12-0 record.

In the co-main event, seasoned campaigner and pugilist Neeraj Goyat defeated his rival Sandeep Kumar in the welterweight division by a knockout. In the other fights of the evening, Chennai's Sabari J out-punched Amey Kalambe 60-54 in the lightweight category. Then Haryana's Kuldeep Dhanda suffered at the hands of Digari Mahesh from Uttarakhand in the super lightweight category.

Karthik Satish Kumar won against Jayapal Jaganadhan in the lightweight category.

Dharmendra Grewal was declared as the unanimous winner against Ashish Ahalawat in the cruiserweight category.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

All England Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Defeats Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, Enters Semi-finals

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Vijender Singh (Boxing) Goa Boxing Pro-Boxing Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos