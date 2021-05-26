Gianluigi Buffon Stays Patient Over Decision On His Future After Leaving Juventus And Could Retire

Gianluigi Buffon remains undecided on his future after leaving Juventus, suggesting he will not make any decisions until June. (More Football News)

The 43-year-old, who won 176 caps for Italy between 1997 and 2018, recently announced his decision to leave the Bianconeri but has not yet settled on whether he will continue playing or retire.

Buffon re-joined Juve two years ago having spent 2018-19 at Paris Saint-Germain, but over the course of his second spell he was second choice to Wojciech Szczesny.

He made his last appearance for the club in this month's 2-1 Coppa Italia final victory over Atalanta, lifting one last piece of silverware.

Since joining Juventus from Parma in 2001, Buffon has won 10 Serie A titles and made more appearances in Italy's top-flight (657) than any other player.

But he has vowed to take a two-week break to reflect, adamant he has to feel enthusiastic about playing if he is to continue his career into 2021-22.

"I've decided to take a break for 15 days," he told Canale 5.

"I want to think carefully about what to do and in the most appropriate way because if I decide to follow a path, I must have motivation and enthusiasm, otherwise it is better to stop.

"I'm not in a hurry because I'm a serene person. It requires thought. There are certain moments in which you have to take a step back instead of taking one step forward that is too risky.

"It was the right thing and the ending was worth it. I became a man at Juve, even though I was a boy."

Buffon's first club Parma have been mentioned as a potential destination despite their relegation to Serie B.

He came through Parma's academy in the early 1990s and went on to play over 200 games for them across all competitions before Juve made him the world's most expensive goalkeeper at the time in 2001, costing in the region of €52million.

During his six years in the Parma senior team, he helped them win the Coppa Italia, UEFA Cup and Supercoppa Italiana.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine