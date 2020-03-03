March 03, 2020
Poshan
German Club Leipzig Apologise After Kicking Out Japanese Fans From Stadium

RB Leipzig were playing Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday at the Red Bull Arena, and the security staff at the stadium asked the Japanese fans to leave just as the game started over fears of coronavirus

Agencies 03 March 2020
Leipzig supporters cheer their team during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen 04 in Leipzig, Germany, Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Robert Michael/dpa via AP
outlookindia.com
2020-03-03T10:43:32+0530

RB Leipzig on Monday apologised after forcing a group of Japanese spectators to leave their Red Bull Arena during the weekend's 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen over coronavirus fears. (More Football News)

In a statement, Leipzig said that their security staff "had been instructed to intensify checks" of "certain groups due to potential risk"

"Unfortunately ... amidst the great uncertainty surrounding this topic ... a mistake was made on our part," the statement continued.

"We would like to extend our apologies."

Leipzig added that they were trying to contact the fans, reportedly as many as 20, in order to invite them to their next home game.

While not as badly affected as nearby Italy, cases of coronavirus in Germany rose to 157 on Monday, up from 129 the previous day.

Otherwise known as COVID-19, the virus has now spread to 10 of Germany's 16 states, with more than half the confirmed cases in North Rhine-Westphalia, the country's most populous state.

Leipzig's draw with Leverkusen left them three points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

(AFP)

