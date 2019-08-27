﻿
Barcelona pair Gerard Pique and Arturo Vidal went from winning on the pitch to the poker table

Omnisport 27 August 2019
Event sponsor PokerStars revealed "poker aficionado" Pique has now collected more than half a million euros from his involvement in high-level tournaments.
There were cards of a different kind for Gerard Pique and Arturo Vidal when the Barcelona team-mates won almost €500,000 at a European Poker Tour event on Monday. (More Football News)

World Cup winner Pique placed second in the Single-Day High Roller category at Casino Barcelona the day after helping his club to a 5-2 victory over Real Betis in LaLiga.

The former Spain international pocketed €352,950 as he finished runner-up to countryman Juan Pardo from a field of 70 entrants.

Event sponsor PokerStars revealed "poker aficionado" Pique has now collected more than half a million euros from his involvement in high-level tournaments.

Vidal also performed well, winning €134,460 to claim the fifth spot.

The cash contributed to a memorable two days for the midfielder, who netted the final goal as his side secured three points at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Pique made his 500th appearance for Barca in the match.

