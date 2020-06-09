Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday took a pot shot at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his "idiotic" order "of not treating [coronavirus] patients from other states, which was overruled by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

Soon after the LG scrapped two controversial decisions of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government -- on testing only those with coronavirus symptoms and reserving hospitals for Delhi residents -- Gambhir took to Twitter to hail Baijal.

READ: 'Huge Problem' - Kejriwal After LG Overrules Orders

"Excellent step by LG to overrule Delhi Govt's idiotic order of not treating patients from other states! India is ONE and we have to fight this pandemic together!" the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from East Delhi constituency wrote.

Excellent step by LG to overrule Delhi Govt's idiotic order of not treating patients from other states! India is ONE and we have to fight this pandemic together! #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 8, 2020

A vocal critic of the Kejriwal government, Gambhir has had many run-ins with Kejriwal. On June 1, the former India opener gave a new epithet to Delhi CM, calling him 'Mr. Tughlaq' for coming up with the order to reserve Delhi hospitals for Delhi residents only.

LG Baijal overruled both the orders saying anyone can get treatment in the city and the asymptomatic too should be examined.

Just to hide your FAILURE, you want to punish innocent ppl merely because they live across the border? Those are INDIANS just like you and me! You promised of being ready for 30,000 patients in April, remember? Why ask such leading questions now Mr. Tughlaq? https://t.co/F0Fpq3SnXh — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 1, 2020

Reacting sharply to the LG's move, AAP alleged that he had been pressured by the BJP which is doing "dirty politics" on the issue.

LG Baijal overruled the two orders on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing the COVID-19 test of only symptomatic patients, saying anyone can get treatment in the city and the asymptomatic too should be examined.

The Aam Aadmi Party reacted sharply to the LG's move, alleging that he had been pressured by the BJP which is doing "dirty politics" on the issue.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal went into self-quarantine on Monday after developing sore throat and fever and will undergo a coronavirus test.

With the rising number of cases, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a crucial meeting on Tuesday to assess whether COVID-19 has entered the community transmission phase in the national capital.

Delhi stands third (29,943) after Maharashtra (85,975 cases), Tamil Nadu (30,152) among the states with the highest number of cases.