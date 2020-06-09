June 09, 2020
Poshan
Soon after Lieutenant Governor scrapped two controversial coronavirus decisions of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to hail Anil Baijal

Outlook Web Bureau 09 June 2020
Arvind Kejriwal and Gautam Gambhir
2020-06-09T08:32:13+0530

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday took a pot shot at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his "idiotic" order "of not treating [coronavirus] patients from other states, which was overruled by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Soon after the LG scrapped two controversial decisions of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government -- on testing only those with coronavirus symptoms and reserving hospitals for Delhi residents -- Gambhir took to Twitter to hail Baijal.

"Excellent step by LG to overrule Delhi Govt's idiotic order of not treating patients from other states! India is ONE and we have to fight this pandemic together!" the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from East Delhi constituency wrote.

A vocal critic of the Kejriwal government, Gambhir has had many run-ins with Kejriwal. On June 1, the former India opener gave a new epithet to Delhi CM, calling him 'Mr. Tughlaq' for coming up with the order to reserve Delhi hospitals for Delhi residents only.

LG Baijal overruled both the orders saying anyone can get treatment in the city and the asymptomatic too should be examined.

Reacting sharply to the LG's move, AAP alleged that he had been pressured by the BJP which is doing "dirty politics" on the issue.

LG Baijal overruled the two orders on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing the COVID-19 test of only symptomatic patients, saying anyone can get treatment in the city and the asymptomatic too should be examined.

The Aam Aadmi Party reacted sharply to the LG's move, alleging that he had been pressured by the BJP which is doing "dirty politics" on the issue.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal went into self-quarantine on Monday after developing sore throat and fever and will undergo a coronavirus test.

With the rising number of cases, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a crucial meeting on Tuesday to assess whether COVID-19 has entered the community transmission phase in the national capital.

Delhi stands third (29,943) after Maharashtra (85,975 cases), Tamil Nadu (30,152) among the states with the highest number of cases.

