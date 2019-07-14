Chris Gayle Posts Photo With Vijay Mallya, Netizens Bombard Twitter With Hilarious Comments

﻿
Vijay Mallya, who flew out of India in March 2016, has been living in the United Kingdom since then. A Delhi court had declared him a proclaimed offender for evading summons in January 2018

14 July 2019
Vijay Mallya is involved in alleged fraud and money laundering charges involving Rs 9,000 crore.
West Indies batsman Chris Gayle met liquor baron Vijay Mallya on the sidelines of British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and netizens' reaction to a picture of the duo will leave you in splits!

Gayle, who has played many Indian Premier League (IPL) matches as part of Royal Challengers Bangalore - the franchise formally owned by Mallya - posted a picture with the businessman on Saturday.

"Great to catch up with Big Boss @TheVijayMallya cheers #RockStar #F1" he captioned the picture posted on Twitter.

Soon after the swashbuckling batsman posted the picture on the micro-blogging site, it garnered widespread attention and led to a flurry of quips and memes.

Mallya, responding to the reactions wrote, "For all those who saw my photo with the universe boss and my dear friend @henrygayle and commented, please pause and get your facts right about my being your CHOR. Ask your Banks why they are not taking 100 percent of the money I have been offering."

Mallya, who flew out of India in March 2016, has been living in the United Kingdom since then.

A Delhi court had already declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in January 2018. The court had also issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against him for evading summons and law of the land in 2017.

Earlier this month, The Royal Courts of Justice had granted permission to the embattled liquor baron to appeal against the UK Home Secretary's order extraditing him to India to face trial in the alleged fraud and money laundering charges involving Rs 9,000 crore.

(ANI)

