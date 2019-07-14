Chris Gayle Posts Photo With Vijay Mallya, Netizens Bombard Twitter With Hilarious Comments

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle met liquor baron Vijay Mallya on the sidelines of British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and netizens' reaction to a picture of the duo will leave you in splits!

Gayle, who has played many Indian Premier League (IPL) matches as part of Royal Challengers Bangalore - the franchise formally owned by Mallya - posted a picture with the businessman on Saturday.

"Great to catch up with Big Boss @TheVijayMallya cheers #RockStar #F1" he captioned the picture posted on Twitter.

Soon after the swashbuckling batsman posted the picture on the micro-blogging site, it garnered widespread attention and led to a flurry of quips and memes.

Please courier him to india. Your will get a million dollar atleast reward. — Sampathkumar (@sampath_topc) July 13, 2019

Beware of pickpockets — SirCus (@SarCasm_Un) July 13, 2019

Locket toh gaya bhai tera — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) July 13, 2019

"Mallya mera paisa de..." — Ashish Mishra (@ktakshish) July 13, 2019

Don't share your account details with him and never make any transaction in front of him. And in case if he ask you emotionally for loan don't fall prey -- Issued in @henrygayle interestðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Hiren (@hiren_machhi) July 13, 2019

Take one photo with nirav also. — Basant Raj (@Basantr33) July 14, 2019

Can you slap him? He won't survive. — Shawmava Mukherjee (@IndiCoder18) July 13, 2019

Check your wallet he is most wanted theif in india — Boss á´ºá´·á´¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ (@BossOfficial__) July 13, 2019

This is not expected from U universal boss u hurt indians today — Himank Mittal (@himankmittal2) July 13, 2019

Universal Boss with Universal Fraud ! — Dreamer (@mallu_KL10) July 13, 2019

Mallya, responding to the reactions wrote, "For all those who saw my photo with the universe boss and my dear friend @henrygayle and commented, please pause and get your facts right about my being your CHOR. Ask your Banks why they are not taking 100 percent of the money I have been offering."

Great to catch up with the Universe Boss and my dear friend. For all those of you losers who call me CHOR, ask your own Banks to take their full money that I am offering for the past one year. Then decide on who is CHOR. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 13, 2019

Mallya, who flew out of India in March 2016, has been living in the United Kingdom since then.

A Delhi court had already declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in January 2018. The court had also issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against him for evading summons and law of the land in 2017.

Earlier this month, The Royal Courts of Justice had granted permission to the embattled liquor baron to appeal against the UK Home Secretary's order extraditing him to India to face trial in the alleged fraud and money laundering charges involving Rs 9,000 crore.

(ANI)