From Gully Boy To Football Super Star: India’s First Virtual Talent Hunt Is Here - All You Need To Know

In an ambitious project, Football Delhi on Tuesday announced the Football Delhi Young Stars Hunt -- India’s first virtual football skill contest -- that would enable participants to showcase their talent and win prizes. (More Football News)

In a statement, the governing body of football in Delhi said that the young participants (ages 6 to 17, boys and girls) can win prizes worth 2.5 Lakhs and earned scholarships worth 28 lakhs.

They can upload their skill videos from the comfort of their home to the contest portal where they will be featured and can be voted on. The statement said, "it would help discover hidden talent from the by lanes to posh localities of Delhi – NCR region and help them get the recognition and opportunities."

“Corona has been detrimental for sports this year but we cannot let the pandemic deprive our children of the opportunities that they deserve. This talent hunt would serve as a unique platform for our children” said Shaji Prabhakaran, former FIFA South Central Asia Development Officer and currently the president of the Delhi Football Association.

National team captain Sunil Chhetri, endorsing the contest, said that "this is a fantastic opportunity. During pandemic this is a good way to unearth football talent and take the sport forward in India. Well done Football Delhi”.

The competition is open to all students, from age 6 to 17, that either has a domicile in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad or study in schools in these cities.

Registration opens on December 5, 2020.

The competition will be held in two rounds:

Round 1: The students will upload their videos of the prescribed skills onto the portal. The portal will feature these videos where others can vote and share. Top performers, based on the number of votes and feedback by experienced coaches, will be shortlisted for Round 2.

Round 2: The shortlisted students will have to showcase advanced football skills and the judges will choose the winners who will win cash prizes and scholarships.

The release also added that the Delhi Football Association will be providing an e-certificate along with expert feedback to each student to motivate them towards their football journey and improve their skills.

