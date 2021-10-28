Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
French Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Sails Into Third Round

But it was curtains for the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as they lost their round of 16 match.

Lakshya Sen beat Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 21-17 21-13 in 40 minutes. | Courtesy: Twitter

2021-10-29T00:06:09+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 12:06 am

India's Lakshya Sen sailed into third round of the French Open badminton men's singles event with a comfortable win over Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in Paris on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

Sen won his second round match 21-17 21-13 in 40 minutes.

But it was curtains for the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as they lost their round of 16 match.

The Indians lost to Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-15, 17-21, 19-21.

The India duo dominated the first game but its Indonesian opponents came back strongly to claim the next two games and the match in their favour.

In another men's singles match, Sameer Verma retired hurt against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito at the end of the second game when the scoreline read 16-21 21-12.

PTI Lakshya Sen Paris Badminton Sports
