French Open: Andy Murray And Eugenie Bouchard Get Roland Garros Wildcards

Andy Murray and Eugenie Bouchard have been handed wildcards for the singles draws at the French Open. (More Tennis News)

Former world number one Murray made his grand slam return at the US Open earlier this month, defeating Yoshihito Nishioka before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Murray, 33, was a finalist at Roland Garros in 2016 and reached the semi-finals for four consecutive years between 2014 and 2017.

He is currently ranked 110th in the world after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery last year.

Which players will benefit from wild cards to the qualifiers and to the main draw of #RolandGarros 2020?

Take a look. — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 14, 2020

Bouchard enjoyed a restorative run to the final of the Istanbul Open last week, where the 2014 Wimbledon finalist was beaten by Patricia Maria Tig despite taking the first set.

Tsvetana Pironkova has also been awarded a spot in the women's draw after her surprise run to the US Open quarters.

Murray, Bouchard and Pironkova are the only non-French players to receive the 16 wildcards on offer across the two singles draws.

