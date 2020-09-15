September 15, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  French Open: Andy Murray And Eugenie Bouchard Get Roland Garros Wildcards

French Open: Andy Murray And Eugenie Bouchard Get Roland Garros Wildcards

Former world number one Andy Murray made his grand slam return at the US Open and will get another shot at Roland Garros

Omnisport 15 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
French Open: Andy Murray And Eugenie Bouchard Get Roland Garros Wildcards
Andy Murray and Eugenie Bouchard
French Open: Andy Murray And Eugenie Bouchard Get Roland Garros Wildcards
outlookindia.com
2020-09-15T11:14:13+05:30

Andy Murray and Eugenie Bouchard have been handed wildcards for the singles draws at the French Open. (More Tennis News)

Former world number one Murray made his grand slam return at the US Open earlier this month, defeating Yoshihito Nishioka before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Murray, 33, was a finalist at Roland Garros in 2016 and reached the semi-finals for four consecutive years between 2014 and 2017.

He is currently ranked 110th in the world after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery last year.

Bouchard enjoyed a restorative run to the final of the Istanbul Open last week, where the 2014 Wimbledon finalist was beaten by Patricia Maria Tig despite taking the first set.

Tsvetana Pironkova has also been awarded a spot in the women's draw after her surprise run to the US Open quarters.

Murray, Bouchard and Pironkova are the only non-French players to receive the 16 wildcards on offer across the two singles draws.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Lionel Messi Edges Out Cristiano Ronaldo As World's Highest-paid Footballer - Check Top-10 List

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Rafael Nadal Paris Tennis French Open Grand Slam Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos

×