French Open 2020: Teen Sensation Iga Swiatek Storms Into Maiden Grand Slam Final

Teenager Iga Swiatek stormed into a maiden grand slam final by defeating Nadia Podoroska 6-2 6-1 at the French Open on Thursday. (More Tennis News)

Swiatek, 19, had not previously made it beyond round four at a major but became the first Polish woman in the Open Era to reach the Roland Garros showpiece by dismantling Podoroska in 70 minutes.

The world number 54, who is also in the semi-finals of the women's doubles, maintained her record of not dropping a set in the tournament and will take on Sofia Kenin or Petra Kvitova for the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

Podoroska, ranked 131st in the world, fell short in her bid to become the first qualifier to reach a grand slam final in the Open era as Swiatek simply proved too good on a windy Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"I wanted to play this match as if it was the first round because I didn't want the stress of thinking I was in the semi-final," Swiatek said in a post-match interview.

"I feel really lucky that I'm feeling good and nothing hurts me. I hope I'm going to play a great doubles match tomorrow and singles in two days."

Swiatek came out firing and her powerful forehand proved too much for Podoroska, who dropped her opening service game and was soon 3-0 down.

The Argentinian managed to stop Swiatek running away with it but a wide forehand saw her pass up an opportunity to get the contest back on serve in game five.

Podoroska was unable to hold serve to stay in the set, with the 19-year-old applying too much pressure and wrapping it up after 36 minutes.

It was the same story at the start of the second, with Swiatek sending a forehand down the line to move a break up in Podoroska's first service game.

An excellent lob from the net preceded a long forehand from Podoroska as Swiatek moved a double break up, but the 23-year-old dug in and immediately took one back.

It was just delaying the inevitable, though, as Swiatek became the seventh unseeded player to reach the Roland Garros final in the Open Era.

Data slam: Swiatek too hot to handle

Swiatek led the tournament in points won on second serve (60/97 or 62 per cent) heading into the match and she maintained that form against Podoroska. She won 16 of the 24 points behind her second serve (67 per cent) to limit her opponent's opportunities to make in-roads. Podoroska was completely smothered, as evidence by the fact she won just 34 total points to Swiatek's 61.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Swiatek – 23/20

Podoroska – 6/20

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Swiatek – 0/0

Podoroska – 0/0

BREAK POINTS WON

Swiatek – 5/9

Podoroska – 1/5

