September 24, 2019
Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Former India Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Backs Rishabh Pant, Calls On Virat Kohli To Guide Him

Former India Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Backs Rishabh Pant, Calls On Virat Kohli To Guide Him

Former India national cricket team member Yuvraj Singh feels that the criticism of Rishabh Pant is unnecessary, and the youngster could do better through Virat Kohli's support.

PTI 24 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Former India Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Backs Rishabh Pant, Calls On Virat Kohli To Guide Him
Rishabh Pant has been drawing flak for failing to grab his chances and getting out to rash shots despite being given a long rope by the Indian team management.
AP
Former India Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Backs Rishabh Pant, Calls On Virat Kohli To Guide Him
outlookindia.com
2019-09-24T14:36:11+0530

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday backed the under-fire Rishabh Pant, saying the youngster doesn't deserve the criticism coming his way and needs the support of captain Virat Kohli to overcome the slump.

(Cricket News)

Pant has been drawing flak for failing to grab his chances and getting out to rash shots despite being given a long rope by the Indian team management.

"I really don't know what is happening with him (Rishabh). He is facing a lot of criticism which is not needed. Somebody needs to get the best out of him," Yuvraj said on the sidelines of 'The Sports Movement' summit of the India On Track organisation.

"The people monitoring him, the coach, the captain have to guide him," he added.

ALSO READ: Iyer or Pant? Kohli Has His Say

Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, said the 21-year-old should be looked after psychologically.

"How you get the best out of him is completely based on his character. You need to understand his character, you need to understand his psychology and work according to that.

"If you are going to suppress him, you are not going to get the best out of him," he added.

Shastri had recently stated that Pant let the team down with his rash dismissals during the series against West Indies last month and the wicketkeeper-batsman would be given a rap on the knuckle every time he fails to value his wicket.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Rishabh Pant Virat Kohli Yuvraj Singh Cricket India national cricket team Sports
Next Story : BCCI Elections Rescheduled To October 23
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement