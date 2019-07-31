Former India Cricket Team Manager Lalchand Rajput Applies For Head Coach Position

﻿
Lalchand Rajput was India cricket team's manager when it lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup. Currently, with Zimbabwe, Rajput has also asked to be considered for the batting coach's position.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 July 2019
Lalchand Rajput was manager of India, when it lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.
Former India national cricket team manager Lalchand Rajput has entered the race for the Men in Blue's next head coach. With Ravi Shastri being haded a 45-day extension after the World Cup, the current Zimbabwe coach has applied for the post.

According to PTI, due to ICC's suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket, Rajput has sent his application to the BCCI before the stipulated deadline from Dubai report, while he was on his way to Canada.

Rajput was manager of the Men in Blue outfit that lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

BCCI had invited applications for other positions such as batting coach also. It is be noted that Shastri's support staff has been handed a similar extension as him.

Rajput is a former India international cricketer. He has also coached Afghanistan.

According to PTI, a source close to Rajput said if he is not considered for the head coach's position, Rajput has requested the BCCI to consider him for the batting coach.

The Indian team's new coaching set-up will be picked up by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, former head coach Anshuman Gaikwad and Shantha Rangaswamy.

(PTI Inputs)

