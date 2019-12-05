Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Former England Cricket Captain Bob Willis Dies Aged 70

Former England Cricket Captain Bob Willis Dies Aged 70

Bob Willis, who captained England between 1982 and 1984, played in 90 Test matches with his most memorable performance taking eight for 43 in the Australian second innings of the third Ashes Test in 1981.

PTI 05 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Former England Cricket Captain Bob Willis Dies Aged 70
Bob Willis is a former England captain.
Twitter
Former England Cricket Captain Bob Willis Dies Aged 70
outlookindia.com
2019-12-05T08:34:53+0530

Former England captain and fearsome pace bowler Bob Willis has died aged 70, his family announced on Wednesday.

(Cricket News)

Willis, who captained his country between 1982 and 1984, played in 90 Test matches with his most memorable performance taking eight for 43 in the Australian second innings of the third Ashes Test in 1981.

"We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather," read the Willis family statement.

"He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly."

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Cricket Sports
Next Story : ISL, Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC: Juanan Fires Defending Champions To The Top Of Table
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement