Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Football Subs: IFAB Recommends Five Substitutions To Be Allowed Across All Levels

IFAB also recommended that the current number of opportunities to make a substitute — three, as well as at halftime — should stay the same.

Football Subs: IFAB Recommends Five Substitutions To Be Allowed Across All Levels
The Premier League was one of the few leagues to decide against using five substitutions for the 2020-21 campaign, reverting instead back to three. That remains the case for the current season after clubs voted on the issue. | File Photo

Trending

Football Subs: IFAB Recommends Five Substitutions To Be Allowed Across All Levels
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T15:01:32+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 3:01 pm

The temporary move to give teams the option of making five substitutions per game instead of three should take effect on a permanent basis, soccer's lawmakers recommended. (More Football News)

The measure was introduced in May 2020 so teams could cope better with the congested schedule when soccer resumed following a suspension due to the coronavirus.

In May, it was extended for a further 18 months, until the end of 2022, when the World Cup in Qatar will be completed.

The International Football Association Board's advisory panel said there had been “a number of requests from confederations, associations, leagues and other key stakeholders for this option to be introduced permanently.”

Competitions can decide if they want to increase the number of substitutes from three to five “according to the needs of their football environment,” an IFAB statement read following a virtual meeting chaired by FIFA.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The Premier League was one of the few leagues to decide against using five substitutions for the 2020-21 campaign, reverting instead back to three. That remains the case for the current season after clubs voted on the issue.

IFAB also recommended that the current number of opportunities to make a substitute — three, as well as at halftime — should stay the same.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Niharika Times By Sabal Singh Bhati Bringing A New Face To The Print And Digital Media

Niharika Times By Sabal Singh Bhati Bringing A New Face To The Print And Digital Media

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: What India Need To Do In A Must-Win Game Versus New Zealand

AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Not-So-Settled Australia Face Upbeat Sri Lanka

WI Vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup: West Indies, Bangladesh Clash In Must-win Super 12 Match

IND Vs PAK In ICC T20 World Cup Final? Saqlain Mushtaq Wants Pakistan To Meet India Again

Badminton Calendar: Odisha Open Gets BWF Nod For 2022, India To Host Three Back-to-back Events

Barcelona Legend Xavi The Favourite To Replace Ronald Koeman At Camp Nou

U-23 Asian Cup Football Qualifiers: India Concede Late Penalty, Lose To UAE

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Advertisement

More from Sports

Women's Asian Cup Football: India, China, Chinese Taipei, Iran In Group A

Women's Asian Cup Football: India, China, Chinese Taipei, Iran In Group A

German Cup: Bayern Munich Suffer 0-5 Thrashing By Borussia Monchengladbach

German Cup: Bayern Munich Suffer 0-5 Thrashing By Borussia Monchengladbach

ICC T20 World Cup: George Munsey's Unwanted Record And Other First-ball Victims

ICC T20 World Cup: George Munsey's Unwanted Record And Other First-ball Victims

La Liga: Four Teams Tied After Real Madrid, Sevilla Draws

La Liga: Four Teams Tied After Real Madrid, Sevilla Draws

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukhul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukhul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Aryan Khan: What Happened In Court On Day 3

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Aryan Khan: What Happened In Court On Day 3

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi made rejoinder statements on behalf of Aryan Khan on Thursday.

'I Am Not Racist': De Kock Apologises, Will Take The Knee

'I Am Not Racist': De Kock Apologises, Will Take The Knee

Soumitra Bose / Quinton de Kock has apologised for not taking the knee with his other South African teammates during the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies. The South African wicket-keeper batsmen said it was a "misunderstanding."

Explainer | Why India Celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week Every Year

Explainer | Why India Celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week Every Year

Outlook Web Desk / This year, the theme of the Vigilance Week celebrations is 'Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity'.

Advertisement