FIH Women's Hockey Series Finals: India Edge Past Japan In Summit Clash

In the FIH Women's Hockey Series Finals, India defeated Japan via goals from Rani Rampal and Gurjit Kaur.

PTI 23 June 2019
FIH Women's Hockey Series Finals: India Edge Past Japan In Summit Clash
The Indian women eked out a hard-fought win over the Asian champions at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.
FIH Women's Hockey Series Finals: India Edge Past Japan In Summit Clash
India clinched the women's FIH Series Finals hockey tournament by beating hosts Japan 3-1 in the summit clash on June 23.

The Indian women eked out a hard-fought win over the Asian champions at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.

ALSO READ: FIH Women's Hockey Series Finals: India Edge Past Chile In Semis, Secures Berth In Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers Final Round

Captain Rani Rampal gave India the lead in the 3rd minute before drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur struck twice (45th and 60th minutes) late in the match to set up the win.

Kanon Mori scored the lone goal for Japan in the 11th minute.

The Indian women's team has already secured its place in the final round of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers after entering the final of this tournament.

