Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Tests Positive For Covid-19 Upon Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Return

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year. Ferrari said Thursday that Leclerc was tested upon his return from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as part of FIA and team protocols. (More Motorsports News)

Leclerc stayed at the Yas Marina Circuit following Sunday's season-ending race to participate in testing. He finished 10th in the race and then logged 87 laps during his day of testing for Pirelli.

“He is currently feeling fine, with mild symptoms and will self-isolate at home,” Ferrari said.

Leclerc tested positive in January for COVID-19, as well. Haas driver Nikita Mazepin tested positive before Sunday’s season finale race and did not compete.

Following his 10th-placed finish at the Yas Marina Circuit, Leclerc dropped to P7 from P5 in the drivers’ standings.

It means Leclerc swapped places with teammate Carlos Sainz, who finished his first season with Ferrari in P5, having claimed third place in the Yas Marina race – Sainz ending the season with four podiums to Leclerc’s one.

Earlier, the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has created a controversy after Max Verstappen went on to win the race and the championships over Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes protested over the use of the safety car following a crash with five laps remaining.

Hamilton had a nearly 12-second lead with Verstappen in second when the crash brought out the yellow flag. Verstappen pitted for fresh tires while Hamilton stayed on track. The race resumed with one lap remaining.

Verstappen then passed Hamilton to win his first world championship, denying Hamilton a record eighth title. Mercedes had filed two protests following Sunday's race, but both were dismissed. Mercedes then asked for reconsideration at the International Court of Appeal.

However, Mercedes withdrew its appeal Thursday.