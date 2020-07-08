Fernando Alonso To Make F1 Return With Renault

July 08, 2020
Poshan
Spanish driver Fernando Alonso will replace Daniel Ricciardo for what will be a third spell with Renault

Omnisport 08 July 2020
Fernando Alonso
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-07-08T16:41:10+0530

Fernando Alonso will be back in Formula One next season after agreeing to return with Renault. (More Sports News)

Alonso quit F1 in 2018, but has agreed to replace Daniel Ricciardo in 2021, with the Australian driver on his way to McLaren.

Two-time F1 world champion Alonso, who turns 39 this month, will join Esteban Ocon for his third spell with Renault.

The Spaniard won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006 during his first stint with Renault before joining McLaren.

