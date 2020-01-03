Faf Du Plessis Ready To Cut Back South Africa Duties After T20 World Cup

Faf du Plessis is approaching "a crossroad" in his career that could lead to him retiring from at least one format after the T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

The South Africa captain will be 36 by the time of this year's tournament in Australia, which begins in October, and knows he may need to lighten the load.

Team-mate Vernon Philander, 34, is set to retire from international cricket after the ongoing four-Test series with England and that gave Du Plessis reason to reflect.

"I was the last one standing now with Vern [Vernon Philander] going from our generation," he said in a news conference.

"I said before that the T20 World Cup would be a crossroad in my career where I would see where I'm at.

"I think something will have to give from a format point of view. I don't know what this is yet.

"As a team probably if you look at the next year, Test cricket and T20 is probably our two main focus points. So possibly in the one-day game [we need to] start looking at guys who will get opportunities.

"I think it's important we do that more - get guys ready."

Du Plessis has played 62 Test matches, 143 ODIs and 44 T20 internationals ahead of the second five-day match with England, which starts on Friday.