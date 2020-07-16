Football Live: Where To Get Live Streaming Of FA Cup Semi-Finals In India

With the FA Cup having reached its semi-finals, football fans across the world will be excited for some mouth-watering fixtures. Arsenal face Manchester City on July 19, meanwhile Manchester United meet Chelsea on the same day. Both matches will take place at the Wembley Stadium, and will also be live streamed on digital platforms in India.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, both fixtures will be held without the presence of fans, just like the ongoing Premier League fixtures.

Defending champions City defeated Newcastle United in the previous round, and are expected to beat Arsenal too. The Gunners are currently in a tumultuous period with new gaffer Mikel Arteta still experimenting with tactics.

Frank Lampard will be aiming for a maiden silverware as Chelsea manager, with Untied's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also hoping for the same.

When and where will the FA Cup semi-finals take place?

The FA Cup semi-final clash between Arsenal and Manchester City will take place at the Wembley Stadium on July 19, 12:15 AM. Meanwhile, Manchester United will face Chelsea in the same venue on July 19, 10:30 PM.

Where will the FA Cup semi-finals be live streamed?

The FA Cup semi-final fixtures – Arsenal Vs Manchester City, Manchester United Vs Chelsea – will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

Where will the FA Cup semi-finals be broadcasted?

The FA Cup semi-finals – Arsenal Vs Manchester City, Manchester United Vs Chelsea – will be broadcasted exclusively on Sony Sports Network.