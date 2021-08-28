August 28, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  F1: Max Verstappen Leads Final Practice For Belgian GP, Lewis Hamilton 3rd

F1: Max Verstappen Leads Final Practice For Belgian GP, Lewis Hamilton 3rd

Verstappen was .95 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez and 1.07 seconds ahead of Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton

Associated Press (AP) 28 August 2021, Last Updated at 6:43 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
F1: Max Verstappen Leads Final Practice For Belgian GP, Lewis Hamilton 3rd
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the second practice session prior to the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday.
AP Photo/Francisco Seco
F1: Max Verstappen Leads Final Practice For Belgian GP, Lewis Hamilton 3rd
outlookindia.com
2021-08-28T18:43:52+05:30

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen led the third and final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday. (More Sports News)

Verstappen was .95 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, who signed a new one-year deal for next season, and 1.07 seconds ahead of Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren driver Lando Norris was fourth in slippery conditions as rain fell persistently on the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Verstappen topped the second practice on Friday.

The championship leader Hamilton leads him by eight points in the standings after 11 races.

Verstappen leads him 5-4 in wins, 5-3 for pole positions and 4-3 for fastest laps.

Hamilton is chasing a fifth win at the Belgian GP and a record-extending 100th win overall. (AP) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Ollie Robinson's Fifer Blows Away India, Helps England Secure Innings Win

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton F1 Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Mercedes F1 Motorsport Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos