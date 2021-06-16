June 16, 2021
Eye To Eye! Cricketer KL Rahul, Actress Athiya Shetty Make News Again - Here's How

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty give credence to relationship gossip by working together. Check their latest social media posts

Outlook Web Bureau 16 June 2021
KL Rahul, left and Athiya Shetty, left, keeping the cricket-Bollywood affair alive?
Screengrab: Instagram
Rumoured couple, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, set the social media on fire with their similar Instagram posts on Tuesday. Rahul, who failed to make the India squad for the tour of England, joined hands with actor Shetty as they promote a luxury eyewear brand. (More Cricket News)

If rumour mills are to be believed, 29-year-old is dating Shetty, 29, for some time and this coming together only gives credence to the gossip. Soon after their posts, fans reacted with many wishing the 'couple' the best.

 
 
 
A post shared by KL RahulðÂÂÂ (@rahulkl)


Rahul, regarded as one of India's finest batsmen, has so far played 36 Tests, 38 ODIs and 49 T20s, scoring 2006, 1509 and 1557 runs respectively. The right-handed batsman has 12 international hundreds, and he last played for India in an ODI match against visiting England on March 28.

 
 
 
A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Shetty, daughter of popular actor, Suniel, made her Bollywood debut in 2015.



