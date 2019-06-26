European Transfer News: Neymar To Accept Pay-Cut After Verbal Agreement With Barcelona

According to multiple reports, Brazil's injured talisman Neymar is willing to receive a pay-cut of 12 million euros. The former Santos man is prepared to do such a thing, so that he can leave Paris Saint-Germain and move to Barcelona, as part of an alleged verbal agreement.

The Ligue 1 outfit haven't sanctioned his sale yet (according to Spanish press). PSG bought him for a world record fee of 222 million euros from the Blaugrana outfit two years ago, Neymar is reportedly very unhappy in the French capital. It is also reported that he misses life in Spain, also misses playing alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Diario Sport has reported that Neymar has agreed to a five-year contract.

The publication also states that Neymar will drop his 26-million euros legal case against Barcelona, and will reduce his salary from 36 million euros.

It is also being alleged that the attacker will make a formal apology to Barca fans, for the way he departed the Catalan outfit.

The dribbling sensation was in Barca's books for four years. He won the Champions League in 2015 and two LaLiga titles. He is best remembered for forming Europe's best-attacking trident alongside Messi and Suarez – MSN.