Euro 2020: Ukraine Stun Sweden To Enter Quarterfinals - Statistical Highlights

In a chaotic UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match, Ukraine shocked Sweden 2-1 to set up a quarter-final date with England. The match at Hampden Park witnessed Oleksandr Zinchenko scoring the opener for Ukraine before Emil Forsberg leveled it before half-time.

But despite their best effort to settle the issue in the normal time, the match dragged to the extra-time even as Ukraine lost Marcus Danielson in the 99th minute. Then came the winner, an injury-time goal in extra-time from Artem Dovbyk.

Ukraine have reached the quarter-finals of a major tournament for only the second time, the previous instance being the 2006 World Cup (eliminated by Italy).

Sweden have been eliminated from all three of their knockout stage matches at the EUROs (also vs Germany in 1992 and Netherlands in 2004).

Timed at 120:37, Ukraine’s Artem Dovbyk scored the second-latest goal in European Championship history, behind Semih Sentürk v Croatia in 2008 (121:01), and the latest match-winning strike in the competition, overtaking Michel Platini v Portugal in 1984 (118:53).

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko became the fifth different Manchester City player to score at EURO 2020 after Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Ferran Torres – only Atalanta (also five) have had as many different players score at the tournament.

Andriy Yarmolenko has either scored (two) or assisted (three) five of Ukraine's eight European Championship goals. Indeed, five goal involvements is level with Andriy Shevchenko (4 goals, 1 assist) for the most by a Ukraine player at major tournaments (World Cup & EUROs).

Emil Forsberg has scored four goals at EURO 2020; the only player to score more at a single edition of a major tournament (World Cup & EUROs) for Sweden is Kennet Andersson at the World Cup in 1994 (5).

Sweden’s Marcus Danielson became the fourth player to receive a red card in extra-time of a European Championship match, and first since Nuno Gomes for Portugal against France in 2000.

Sweden v Ukraine was the fourth EURO 2020 last 16 tie to go to extra-time (also Italy v Austria, Croatia v Spain & France v Switzerland), the most ever in a single knockout round in the competition, overtaking the three that went the distance in the 2008 quarter-finals.

