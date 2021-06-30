June 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Euro 2020: Ukraine Beat Sweden In Extra-time, Meet England In Quarter-finals

Euro 2020: Ukraine Beat Sweden In Extra-time, Meet England In Quarter-finals

After Oleksandr Zinchenko scored an early goal, Ukraine needed Artem Dovbyk's last-gasp strike in extra time to beat Sweden in their Euro 2020 last 16 match

Agencies 30 June 2021, Last Updated at 7:59 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Euro 2020: Ukraine Beat Sweden In Extra-time, Meet England In Quarter-finals
Ukraine's manager Andriy Shevchenko comforts Sweden's Emil Forsberg after the end of their Euro 2020, round of 16 match at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow on June 29, 2021.
Stu Forster/Pool via AP
Euro 2020: Ukraine Beat Sweden In Extra-time, Meet England In Quarter-finals
outlookindia.com
2021-06-30T07:59:42+05:30

Ukraine reached the round of 16 at the European Championship with worst record of the advancing teams.

Ukraine Profile | Football News

And now the quarterfinals, too.

Ukraine eliminated previously unbeaten Sweden 2-1 on Tuesday with a goal in stoppage time at the end of extra time. Substitute Artem Dovbyk stooped low to guide a header from Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross past goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko ran down the sideline to celebrate a goal that sends his team to Rome to face England on Saturday.

Zinchenko had given Ukraine the lead in the 27th minute when he rifled in a low shot set up by a crafty pass from captain Andriy Yarmolenko. Emil Forsberg's deflected shot in the 43rd minute equalized for Sweden. It was his fourth goal of the tournament.

Forsberg then had shots hit the post and the crossbar as Sweden created more chances in the second half.

The momentum shifted in extra time when Sweden defender Marcus Danielson was sent off in the 98th minute for following through on a challenge with a raised boot on substitute Artem Besedin.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Euro 2020: England End 55-year Wait To Beat Germany In A Knockout Match, Enter Quarterfinals

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Football EURO 2020 Football UEFA European Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos