Euro 2020: Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels Recalled To Germany Squad

Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels have each received recalls to the Germany squad for Euro 2020. (More Football News)

Bayern Munich forward Muller and Borussia Dortmund defender Hummels have not featured for their country since November 2018.

They were among the experienced players removed from coach Joachim Low's thinking in March 2019 as he plotted a new path forward following Germany's group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup.

But the pair have been trusted with helping Germany enjoy a successful tournament at the rescheduled Euros, which will be Joachim Low's final tournament in charge.

Die Mannschaft face an extremely difficult group, having been pitted alongside world champions France, defending European champions Portugal and Hungary.

They start their Group F campaign against France at the Allianz Arena on June 15.

Muller's place in the squad is well deserved after an excellent domestic season in which he has played an instrumental role in Bayern once again retaining the Bundesliga title.



His 92 chances created and 18 assists are each the most in the division, while he has scored 11 goals from chances that had an xG value of 8.2, meaning he is also proving more effective in front of goal than the average player.





Hummels, meanwhile, has been a steadying presence at the back for a Dortmund team that secured Champions League football after an impressive late season surge.



His duel success rate of 68.77 per cent is second among Bundesliga players with 50 or more duels this season. Hummels has also registered an impressive 73 interceptions and 120 clearances.



Beyond the inclusions of Muller and Hummels, there are no major surprises in the squad, with Dortmund's Marco Reus having ruled himself out of contention this week.



Bernd Leno and Kevin Trapp are the deputies for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as Marc-Andre ter Stegen misses out through injury.



Low will hope Ilkay Gundogan can have a significantly positive impact for Germany having scored 13 Premier League goals to help Manchester City to the title, though he limped off in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine