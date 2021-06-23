Euro 2020: Dutch Striker Luuk De Jong Out Of UEFA European Championship

June 23, 2021
The Netherlands won all three of their group matches but are still waiting to learn who they will face in the round of 16 of Euro 2020

Agencies 23 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:01 pm
Luuk de Jong of the Netherlands, left, and Austria's Stefan Lainer go for a header during their Euro 2020, Group C match at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands on June 17, 2021.
Dean Mouhtaropoulous/Pool via AP
Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong's European Championship is over.

The Dutch soccer federation says De Jong injured his knee in training on Tuesday and has left the team's training camp.

The Sevilla forward has played 38 times for the Netherlands. He did not start any of the team's Group C matches but came on as a late substitute in the first two games of Euro 2020.

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer started twice with Wout Weghorst next to Memphis Depay in a two-man forward line and once with Donyell Malen.

The Netherlands won all three of its group matches but is still waiting to learn who it will face in the round of 16 on Sunday in Budapest.

(AP)

