EPL | Brighton 1-1 Chelsea: Iranian Alireza Jahanbakhsh Scores Stunner To Deny Blues Win - WATCH

Alireza Jahanbakhsh stunned Chelsea with a late overhead-kick to earn Brighton and Hove Albion a hard-fought 1-1 draw on New Year's Day. (More Football News)
The Iran winger ended his long wait for a first Brighton goal against Bournemouth on Saturday, celebrating with joyful tears, and his second quickly followed in a stylish start to 2020.
Chelsea looked to be easing towards a third straight Premier League away win after Cesar Azpilicueta's early strike, failing to add to their lead but largely comfortable at the other end.
However, Jahanbakhsh leapt into an outstanding volley with six minutes of normal time remaining, and Frank Lampard's fourth-placed side were clinging on by full-time.
absolutely stupendous goal from Alireza Jahanbakhsh ðÂÂÂ#BHACHE pic.twitter.com/ENF9S8XzES— ÙÂ (@itswazzz) January 1, 2020
GOOOOOOAAAALLLL!— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 1, 2020
BRILLIANT, SIMPLY BRILLIANT! HE'S DONE IT AGAIN!
Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKcom.
#BHAFC 1-1 #CFC pic.twitter.com/1OWCTE3iOE
However, Jahanbakhsh leapt into an outstanding volley with six minutes of normal time remaining, and Frank Lampard's fourth-placed side were clinging on by full-time.
BJP Govt Created Chief Of Defence Staff Post Without Addressing Several Fundamental Questions
India Vs Sri Lanka 2020 Live Streaming: How To Watch IND's First Cricket Series Of New Year Live On TV And Online
Yogi Adityanath Warns Priyanka Gandhi After Her 'Saffron Clothes' Remark
God Has Nothing To Do With This, Idiot - Dale Steyn Destroys Indian Fan
Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Which Car To Buy?
Ind-Ra Further Cuts India's GDP Growth Forecast For FY20 To 5.6%
Skoda Kodiaq Scout Launched In India At Rs 34 Lakh
India's GDP Growth Slips To 4.5% In July-September, Lowest In 6 Years