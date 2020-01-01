January 01, 2020
Poshan
EPL | Brighton 1-1 Chelsea: Iranian Alireza Jahanbakhsh Scores Stunner To Deny Blues Win - WATCH

Goal-shy winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored for a second game running as Brighton battled to a point at home to Chelsea on Wednesday

Omnisport 01 January 2020
Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores a late equaliser for Brighton against Chelsea.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh stunned Chelsea with a late overhead-kick to earn Brighton and Hove Albion a hard-fought 1-1 draw on New Year's Day. (More Football News)

The Iran winger ended his long wait for a first Brighton goal against Bournemouth on Saturday, celebrating with joyful tears, and his second quickly followed in a stylish start to 2020.

Chelsea looked to be easing towards a third straight Premier League away win after Cesar Azpilicueta's early strike, failing to add to their lead but largely comfortable at the other end.

However, Jahanbakhsh leapt into an outstanding volley with six minutes of normal time remaining, and Frank Lampard's fourth-placed side were clinging on by full-time.

