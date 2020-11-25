England's Tour Of South Africa, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA Vs ENG Cricket Matches On TV And Online

England national cricket team are already in South Africa for a limited-overs series, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs. Star India has acquired Cricket South Africa's media rights till the end of the 2023-24 season, including 20 bilateral matches between India and the Proteas side across Asia, Middle East and North Africa. And the association will commence with England's tour to South Africa starting on Friday, a media release said. (More Cricket News)

As per Future Tours Plan, South Africa's men's team will play 59 matches at home including series against top teams such as India, England and Australia. The 'Men in Blue' are scheduled to tour South Africa thrice in this period. The first of these tours, comprising three Tests and as many T20Is, will commence in 2021-22.

The agreement will also cover women's international cricket matches played by the Momentum Proteas as well as CSA's domestic men's franchise matches.

The South Africa vs England series will be a first for Star India for a non-India bilateral cricket tournament to be produced in Hindi, in addition to the English feed.

Star India already has the global rights for ICC, BCCI cricket, Indian Premier League apart from other cricket rights.

Match-wise telecast details:

1st T20I: At Newlands, Cape Town on November 27, 2020 (9:30 PM IST/ 6:00 PM local). Follow South Africa vs England, first T20I HERE.

The match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi. Live streaming on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

2nd T20I: At Boland Park, Paarl on November 29, 2020 (6:00 PM IST/ 2:30 PM local). Follow South Africa vs England, second T20I HERE.

The match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports First. Live streaming on Disney+Hotstar VIP

3rd T20I: At Newlands, Cape Town on December 1, 2020 (9:30 PM IST/ 6:00 PM local). Follow South Africa vs England, third T20I HERE.

The match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi. Live streaming on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

1st ODI: At Newlands, Cape Town on December 4, 2020 (4:30 PM IST/ 1:00 PM local). Follow South Africa vs England, first ODI HERE.

The match will be available on Star Sports 1. Live streaming on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

2nd ODI: At Boland Park, Paarl on December 6, 2020 (1:30 PM IST/ 10:00 PM local). Follow South Africa vs England, second ODI HERE.

The match will be available on Star Sports 1. Live streaming on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

3rd ODI: At Newlands, Cape Town on December 9, 2020 (4:30 PM IST/ 1:00 PM local). Follow South Africa vs England, third ODI HERE.

The match will be available on Star Sports 1. Live streaming on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Elsewhere...

South Africa: SuperSport, SuperSport Live

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

Australia: Fox Sports

Pakistan: Ten Cricket Pakistan

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

USA: Willow TV

Caribbean: ESPN

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus

Malaysia: Astro Cricket HD

Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye)

Middle East and North African countries: OSN Cricket HD

Squads:

South Africa (T20I & ODI): Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, Kyle Verreynne, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman

England (T20Is): Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

England (ODIs): Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves (for both formats): Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Tom Helm.

(With agency inputs)

