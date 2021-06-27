England Women Vs India Women, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Focus On Shafali Verma As Indian Eves Eye Winning Start

June 27, 2021
Follow updates and live cricket scores of the first WODI cricket match between England Women and India Women, being played at County Ground, Bristol

Outlook Web Bureau 27 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:09 pm
Both the captains Heather Knight, left of England and Mithali Raj, right, of India will hope to lead from the front.
Composite: ICC Photos
Well, everybody remembers India lost to England in the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup final. Chasing a 228-run target, India Women were dismissed for 219 in the penultimate over to lose by nine runs. Then came the many interludes. Finally, the rivalry was revived earlier this month with a one-off Test. India somehow denied England the win. Now, ahead of the next year's ODI World Cup in New Zealand, they meet again. And this time, India will hope to do well. A win in the series opener today will do a world of good for Mithali Raj & Co, who are eagerly waiting for 17-year-old Shafali Verma's anointment, again! England will also look for new faces to earn their stripes. All in all, Heather Knight has a very strong squad to challenge India. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the first Women's ODI match between England and India:

