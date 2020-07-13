July 13, 2020
England Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Cricket Fans Hail Windies Victory

England Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Cricket Fans Hail Windies Victory

Jermaine Blackwood was the star, as West Indies defeated England in the first Test at Southampton.

13 July 2020
West Indies batsmen greet England players after winning the first cricket Test match.
West Indies defeated England by four wickets in the first Test match at the Rose Bowl. Jermaine Blackwood justified his recall with a match-winning inning.

The win also sent cricket fans into a state of joy as the Windies put in an amazing display.

Here are some of the tweets from fans and cricketers:

West Indies were set 200 to win their first international cricket match since the COVID-19 pandemic bought sports to a halt. Shannon Gabriel took 5-75 - and match figures of 9-137 - to bowl England out for 313. Although England's Jofra Archer did strike twice with Windies going down at 27/3, but Blackwood came to his side's rescue.

The Jamaican made a mature, classy 95, hitting 12 boundaries before falling agonizingly short of a second Test century - five years after his first against England. Roston Chase (37) provided great support for Blackwood, who was dropped on five and 20, and the Windies sealed only their second Test win in England in 20 years the final session.

Jason Holder Lauds Shannon Gabriel, Jermaine Blackwood After West Indies Take Series Lead Vs England

