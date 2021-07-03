England Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: SL Look To Avoid Another Series Sweep - When And Where To Watch Series Finale

The third and final ODI match between England and Sri Lanka has already been reduced to a dead rubber, a practice game for Eoin Morgan & Co, who are hosting Pakistan. Nonetheless, they are looking for a tour whitewash. (More Cricket News)

England have thoroughly beaten Sri Lanka, winning all five matches played so far -- three T20Is and two ODIs. In the last match, Lankans did manage to post a fighting total of 241/9 at the Oval in England. But England, following the script, won the match by eight wickets, with seven overs to spare. The first ODI in Chester-le-Street was also a one-sided affair. England, despite a wobble, chased down 185 in 34.5 overs for a five-wicket win.

Now, the teams travel to Bristol for the final match of the tour, which has been marred by Sri Lanka's profligacy. But, Kusal Perera, leading a relatively inexperienced team, will hope to sign off with a win and return home motivated enough to take on a second-string Indian side.

Head-to-head: This will be their 78th meeting between England and Sri Lanka. England have a slight lead, 38-36 in the head-to-head record. In the last ten matches, England have seven times, to Sri Lanka's two. One match was no result.

This is their 13th bilateral ODI series. And it's 6-6 in the head-to-head record, including the current series. Their first-ever series ended in a 1-1 draw in 1982.

This is England's third successive series win over Sri Lanka.

Match and telecast details

Match: 3rd ODI match between England vs Sri Lanka

Date: July 4 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 3:30 PM IST/ 11:00 AM Local

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Playing XIs in the last match

England: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando

Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Tom Curran, George Garton

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Ishan Jayaratne , Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Oshada Fernando, Shiran Fernando.

