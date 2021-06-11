ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Dan Lawrence Keeps England On Course

June 11, 2021
Catch Day 2 updates and live cricket scores of second Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham

11 June 2021
England's Mark Wood, left, and batting partner Dan Lawrence walk off the field at the end of play on the first day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
England slumped to 258-7 against a weakened New Zealand at stumps on the first day of their second and final Test at Edgbaston on Thursday. Daniel Lawrence was batting on 67 (100 balls, 11x4s) along with Mark Wood 16 (58 balls, 1x4). This after England skipper Joe Root had won the toss and elected to bat. New Zealand bowlers led-by Trent Boult (2/60) and Ajaz Patel (2/34) struck at regular intervals to peg England back. Rory Burns was another bright spot for England with a patient 81 (187 balls, 10x4s). Apart from Patel and Boult, Matt Henry bagged two wickets. New Zealand, who face India next in the inaugural World Test Championship final, made six changes to the playing XI, resting key players. Bowlers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson were rested while skipper Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner are nursing injuries. Catch Day 2 updates and live cricket scores of second Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham here:

Live Scorecard | How To Watch | Cricket News | Day 1 Report

