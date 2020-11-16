November 16, 2020
Corona
England Boss Gareth Southgate Confirms Positive Coronavirus Test

England manager Gareth Southgate revealed he contracted coronavirus last month, though he has since recovered.

Omnisport 16 November 2020
England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed he contracted coronavirus last month, though he has since recovered.

Reports emerged prior to Sunday's 2-0 Nations League loss to Belgium that Southgate had tested positive for COVID-19.

After England's hopes of reaching the Nations League Finals were ended by Group A2 leaders Belgium, Southgate revealed the positive coronavirus test.

"I did have the virus," Southgate told reporters. "I was fortunate it was not as serious as so many people in our country but not pleasant, not something you'd choose to have but everything is fine now."

Southgate's England needed at least a draw to ensure their chances of topping Group A2 remained alive going into their final game against Iceland.

However, first-half goals from Dries Mertens and Youri Tielemans put Belgium on track for a win that leaves them needing just a point in their final group game against Denmark to reach the Finals.

It was England's 10th defeat in 48 matches under Southgate – making him the first manager to lose 10 games with the Three Lions since Sven-Goran Eriksson, who lost 10 of his 67 fixtures in charge.

England also suffered back-to-back competitive internationals losses for the first time since tasting three consecutive defeats between July and September 2018.

