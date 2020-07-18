ENG Vs WI: England Bowler Jofra Archer Fined And Warned Over Bio-secure Breach

Even as Ben Stokes vowed the England team would support Jofra Archer, the pacer has been fined and given a written warning by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for breaching coronavirus protocols.

Archer, one of the heroes of England's Cricket World Cup triumph last July, made an unauthorised trip home between the first and second Tests against the West Indies to see an unnamed person, breaking the protocols put in place for the games at bio-secure arenas.

The disciplinary hearing on Friday was chaired by England director of cricket Ashley Giles and was attended by Archer's agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers' Association, reports BBC.

The size of the fine has not been disclosed.

The 25-year-old was excluded from England's squad for the second Test. But he will be available for selection for the third and final Test.

Earlier in the day, Stokes said that Archer will not be hung out to dry by the squad.

"I think from us as players and as England Cricket group, this is a time where our way of operating really needs to come through," said Stokes. "We really need to be there to support Jofra right now because obviously he's a big talking point."

Meanwhile, start to the third day's play at Old Trafford, Manchester was delayed due to rain.

Brief scores:

England - 469/9 (162) declared; Dom Sibley - 120, Stokes - 176; Roston Chase - 5/172

West Indies - 32/1 (14)