July 24, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: West Indies Opt To Bowl Against England In Series Decider - Toss Report

ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: West Indies Opt To Bowl Against England In Series Decider - Toss Report

Both England and the West Indies made changes in their respective playing XIs for the series decider at Old Trafford, Manchester

Outlook Web Bureau 24 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: West Indies Opt To Bowl Against England In Series Decider - Toss Report
West Indies captain Jason Holder, left, shakes hands with England captain Joe Root after the toss ahead of the third cricket Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Friday, July 24, 2020
Martin Rickett/Pool via AP
ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: West Indies Opt To Bowl Against England In Series Decider - Toss Report
outlookindia.com
2020-07-24T15:38:54+0530

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the third and final Test of the ongoing series at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Both the teams made changes in their playing XIs. The visitors, who lost the last match by 113 runs at the same venue, brought in off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall for fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.

England brought in fast bowlers Jofra Archer and James Anderson in the playing XI for Zak Crawley and Sam Curran.

"With the overhead conditions, there's a little moisture in the surface and we're going to try and make use of it," said Holder after the toss.

"We've made one change: Rahkeem Cornwall comes in for Alzarri Joseph. It's horses for courses, we felt there was enough in there for a frontline spinner, and Rahkeem is a match-winner. (Shannon) Gabriel is fine," Holder added.

England skipper Joe Root said that "Hopefully we can go and do the same thing.

"Zak unfortunately misses out, everyone moves up one. Sam Curran misses out with Jofra and Jimmy coming into the team," he added. "We have balanced the side as best we can. I feel like we've got a very good, well-balanced team.

The series, which was renamed Richards-Botham, is poised for a thrilling finish. Windies won the series opener at Southampton by four wickets.

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Next Story >>

Liverpool Star Fabinho's Home Burglarized During Premier League Title Celebrations

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Jason Holder Joe Root Old Trafford, Manchester Cricket England national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos