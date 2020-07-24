ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: West Indies Opt To Bowl Against England In Series Decider - Toss Report

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the third and final Test of the ongoing series at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Both the teams made changes in their playing XIs. The visitors, who lost the last match by 113 runs at the same venue, brought in off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall for fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.

England brought in fast bowlers Jofra Archer and James Anderson in the playing XI for Zak Crawley and Sam Curran.

"With the overhead conditions, there's a little moisture in the surface and we're going to try and make use of it," said Holder after the toss.

"We've made one change: Rahkeem Cornwall comes in for Alzarri Joseph. It's horses for courses, we felt there was enough in there for a frontline spinner, and Rahkeem is a match-winner. (Shannon) Gabriel is fine," Holder added.

England skipper Joe Root said that "Hopefully we can go and do the same thing.

"Zak unfortunately misses out, everyone moves up one. Sam Curran misses out with Jofra and Jimmy coming into the team," he added. "We have balanced the side as best we can. I feel like we've got a very good, well-balanced team.

The series, which was renamed Richards-Botham, is poised for a thrilling finish. Windies won the series opener at Southampton by four wickets.

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.