August 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: England, Pakistan Frustrated By Rain In Southampton Again - Day 3 Report

ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: England, Pakistan Frustrated By Rain In Southampton Again - Day 3 Report

No play was possible on the third day in Southampton and the forecast for the remainder of the Test does not look promising

Omnisport 15 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: England, Pakistan Frustrated By Rain In Southampton Again - Day 3 Report
Ground staff remove water from the covers in Southampton, England
Stu Forster/Pool via AP
ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: England, Pakistan Frustrated By Rain In Southampton Again - Day 3 Report
outlookindia.com
2020-08-15T23:09:02+05:30

The second Test between England and Pakistan looked to be heading for a draw after day three was washed out at a gloomy Rose Bowl. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan were due to resume on 223-9 in their first innings, but no play was possible on a rainy, dismal Saturday in Southampton.

Only 86 overs have been bowled in the first three days of the contest. The tourists are seeking a win to set up what would be a series decider at the same venue next week.

With more wet weather and storms forecast, it would appear unlikely Pakistan can draw level at 1-1 in this match, after England pulled off a stunning victory by three wickets in the first Test at Old Trafford.

Mohammad Rizwan showed fight for Azhar Ali's side with an unbeaten 60 on day two after Pakistan were reduced to 176-8.

Next Story >>

Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton On Pole As Mercedes Lock Out Front Row

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Cricket England national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×