June 01, 2021
ENG Vs NZ, Test Series: Stuart Broad Named England Vice-captain

Joe Root has turned to Stuart Broad to be his vice-captain for a two-match series against New Zealand

01 June 2021
Stuart Broad steps in with Ben Stokes still recovering from a fractured finger and Jos Buttler rested after completing a quarantine period following the cancellation of the Indian Premier League.
2021-06-01T19:31:00+05:30

Stuart Broad will be England's vice-captain for the Test series against New Zealand. (More Cricket News)

Joe Root confirmed on the eve of England's first game of the summer at Lord's that paceman Broad will be his deputy.

Broad steps in with Ben Stokes still recovering from a fractured finger and Jos Buttler rested after completing a quarantine period following the cancellation of the Indian Premier League.

England face the Black Caps at Edgbaston after starting the two-match series at Lord's this week.

Broad revealed he considered retiring after he was left "frustrated, angry and gutted" over his omission from the side for the first Test against West Indies in July before responding with some outstanding performances.

James Anderson will match Alastair Cook's record of 161 Test appearances if he is named in the team to face on Kane Williamson's side in London on Wednesday.

