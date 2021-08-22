ENG vs IND: Michael Vaughan Feels Joe Root Was Let Down By Teammates In Lord’s Test Defeat

The Lord’s Test defeat is still hankering England and former players can’t get enough of dissecting the hosts flaws during the course of five days. (More Cricket News)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been in forefront of critiquing England’s tactics in the second Test. In his latest post on Facebook, Vaughan said, Joe Root was let down by other senior England players.



Vaughan also questioned the lack of interest by coach Chris Silverwood who let the game slip away.

India's world-class pace attack pulled off an incredible heist with the bat and then a magnificent performance with the ball to decimate England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's. The fifth day at the hallowed Lord's was as good an exhibition of Test cricket with India bowling out England for 120 as they tried to bat it out without going for a chase of 272 in 60 overs.

It was a match where odds were in favour of England but the cricketing Gods wanted Virat Kohli's men to script another golden chapter in the history of Indian cricket.

“Every Test match essentially boils down to a handful of moments which dictate the outcome: the best teams rise to them and find a way to win them. This was the big moment in the second Test and England blew it, and Silverwood has to take his share of responsibility for that,” Vaughan said.



“The nadir came in that hour and 20 minutes before lunch on the fifth day of the second Test, which must rank among the worst stuff I’ve seen from an England Test team in years. Plenty has been written and said about how England lost the plot in attempting to bounce out Jasprit Bumrah, and Joe Root was undeniably let down by some of his senior players who should have intervened with him sooner, but I also wanted to see something from the coach,” Vaughan wrote.





