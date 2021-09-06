ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Second Century Stand For England In The Series

England’s Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed added exactly 100 runs in 40.4 overs for the first wicket in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test match against India at The Oval on Monday (September 6).

It was England’s second century stand of the series for the opening wicket. The same pair added 135 runs in 50 overs for the first wicket in England’s only innings in the third Test match at Leeds.

The 100-run stand was only the fourth century stand in the series. India. on the other hand, made five century stand in the series.

Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed’s 100-run stand was also England’s 29th-century stand for the first wicket in 130 Test matches against India.

ENGLAND’S BEST PARTNERSHIPS IN THE SERIES

(Runs - Wkt - Partners - Venue - Result)

139 - 3rd - Dawid Malan/Joe Root - Leeds - England won;

135 - Ist - Rory Burns/Haseeb Hameed - Leeds - England won;

121 - 4th - Jonny Bairstow/Joe Root - Lord’s - India won;

100 - Ist - Rory Burns/Haseeb Hameed - The Oval - Awaited;

89 - 3rd - Joe Root/Dom Sibley - Nottingham - Match drawn;

89 - 6th - Jonny Bairstow/Ollie Pope - The Oval - Awaited.

