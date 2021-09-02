September 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Jasprit Burmah Gives India Perfect Start, Deals England Double Blow - WATCH

ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Jasprit Burmah Gives India Perfect Start, Deals England Double Blow - WATCH

India pacer Jasprit Burmrah struck twice in his second over to remove both the England opener on Day 1 of the 4th Test at the Oval, London

Outlook Web Bureau 02 September 2021, Last Updated at 12:14 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Jasprit Burmah Gives India Perfect Start, Deals England Double Blow - WATCH
Jasprit Bumrah brings his A-game against England at the Oval, London
Screengrab: Twitter
ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Jasprit Burmah Gives India Perfect Start, Deals England Double Blow - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2021-09-03T00:14:32+05:30

After getting only 191 runs in their first innings, India needed someone to set the tone against England in the fourth Test at the Oval, London. And it was Jasprit Bumrah, again.

Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | News

Burmah, 27, took only seven deliveries to get his first scalp, that of Rory Burns. The left-handed England opener looked to defend the second ball of the fourth over, but ended up chopping on it. And it was followed by a death stare from India's premier pacer.

Four balls later, Bumrah had the other opener Haseeb Hameed caught behind to leave England reeling at 6/2. Rishabh Pant, who had a forgettable outing with the bat, did well to complete  a leaping catch.

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli (50 off 96) and Shardul Thakur (57 off 36) his contrasting fifties even as India once failed to counter England pacers.

Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson took four and three wickets each. James Anderson and Craig Overton got a wicket apiece as Joe Root used only four bowlers after winning the toss.

The five-match series is locked 1-1.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Shardul Thakur Creams Ollie Robinson, Reaches Fifty With Six - WATCH

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Jasprit Bumrah Oval London Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos