October 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  El Clasico: Guti Pokes Fun At Barca's Antoine Griezmann, Tells Real Madrid To Sign Both Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

El Clasico: Guti Pokes Fun At Barca's Antoine Griezmann, Tells Real Madrid To Sign Both Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Guti previewed Saturday's Clasico between former club Real Madrid and Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Omnisport 22 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
El Clasico: Guti Pokes Fun At Barca's Antoine Griezmann, Tells Real Madrid To Sign Both Neymar, Kylian Mbappe
Antoine Griezmann, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe
El Clasico: Guti Pokes Fun At Barca's Antoine Griezmann, Tells Real Madrid To Sign Both Neymar, Kylian Mbappe
outlookindia.com
2020-10-22T18:52:38+05:30

Real Madrid great Guti said he would sign Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for Los Blancos, while mocking Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann. (More Football News)

LaLiga champions Madrid have been heavily linked with a blockbuster move for PSG star Mbappe, who is out of contract in Paris at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Neymar, who swapped Barcelona for PSG in a world-record €222million deal in 2017, has previously been linked with Madrid.

As Madrid prepare for Saturday's Clasico against bitter rivals Barca at Camp Nou, Guti talked up Neymar and Mbappe while poking fun at Griezmann, who has struggled to establish himself since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

"I'd sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid and for Barcelona I wouldn't sign anyone, just for Griezmann to stay," Guti, 43, said as he laughed while discussing the Clasico.

"There are many great players in this game, but I'm going for the youngsters.

"Surely it'll be Ansu Fati at Barcelona and Vinicius [Junior] at Real Madrid [who can make an impact]. They're very talented players who are going to bring a lot to LaLiga."

Both Madrid and Barca will enter the Clasico on the back of LaLiga defeats, while the former were also stunned by Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss to newly promoted Cadiz at the weekend and Lionel Messi's Barca succumbed to Getafe by the same scoreline.

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid are a point adrift of Real Sociedad with a game in hand, while Barca are ninth and four points off the pace, having played a game less.

"It won't determine who'll win LaLiga, but it is an important match," said Guti, who won five LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies during his playing career at the Santiago Bernabeu. "Mentally, if a player does well or a team wins, then it can do you good for what is still to come in LaLiga.

"It's a test for both of these teams to see what level they're at and to see what they can achieve this year."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

World Test Championship: ICC Likely To Split Points For Matches Affected By COVID-19 Pandemic

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Antoine Griezmann Neymar Kylian Mbappe El Clasico Football Real Madrid FC Barcelona La Liga Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos