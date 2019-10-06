Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Eden Hazard Leaves A Trail Of Bodies While Opening His Real Madrid Account - WATCH

Eden Hazard Leaves A Trail Of Bodies While Opening His Real Madrid Account - WATCH

After failing to score or assist in his first five games for Real Madrid, Eden Hazard opened his account with a fine finish against Granada

Omnisport 06 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Eden Hazard Leaves A Trail Of Bodies While Opening His Real Madrid Account - WATCH
Hazard's goal arrived in added time at the end of the first half, putting Madrid 2-0 up after Karim Benzema's early opener.
AP Photo
Eden Hazard Leaves A Trail Of Bodies While Opening His Real Madrid Account - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-10-06T00:50:06+0530

Eden Hazard scored his first goal for Real Madrid in Saturday's LaLiga encounter against Granada.

The Belgium international had produced a string of largely indifferent displays since returning from a hamstring injury sustained shortly after joining Madrid from Chelsea in a reported €100million (£88.5m) deal in June.

But after failing to score or assist in his first five matches for the club, Hazard found the back of the net in the top-of-the-table showdown with Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Granada were unable to clear under pressure and Federico Valverde poked the ball through for Hazard, who kept his cool and lifted the ball over the head of goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Hazard's goal arrived in added time at the end of the first half, putting Madrid 2-0 up after Karim Benzema's early opener.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Eden Hazard Madrid Football Real Madrid La Liga Sports
Next Story : Bundesliga, Bayern Munich 1-2 Hoffenheim: Sargis Adamyan Brace Deals Champions Shock Defeat
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement