Dutch Champions Ajax Extend Contract Of Captain Dusan Tadic

July 16, 2021
Associated Press (AP) 16 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:36 pm
Ajax extended captain Dusan Tadic's contract by one year to keep him with the Dutch champions until June 2024, the team said Friday. (More Football News)

The Serbia forward has scored 76 goals in 149 games across all competitions for Ajax since joining from Southampton in 2018.

The 32-year-old Tadic helped Ajax reach the Champions League semifinals in his first season with the team.

"It is no secret that Dusan plays a very important role for the team. Both on and off the pitch, he is a real leader,” Ajax director of football affairs Marc Overmars said.

"So, it’s fantastic that we can keep him at Ajax even longer. Dusan’s fitness is excellent and he will be of great value to Ajax in the coming years."

Ajax won the Eredivisie league title last season for the 35th time, as the Amsterdam powerhouse completed a domestic league and cup double. (AP) 

