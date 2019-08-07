﻿
Durand Cup: Real Kashmir Face I-League Champions Chennai City – Live Streaming, Venue And More

In today's (August 7) Durand Cup fixture, Group C teams Real Kashmir and Chennai City are set to face each other in West Bengal's Kalyani Stadium at 3:00 PM IST. The Snow Leopards will be hoping to get a good result against a side they have already beaten last season.

07 August 2019
Both teams belong to Group C, which is also the group's first fixture. It is worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.
2019-08-07T10:57:55+0530

Worried about families, relatives back in Jammu and Kashmir, Real Kashmir players are set to face defending I-League champions Chennai City in a Durand Cup clash, in West Bengal's Kalyani Stadium on August 7.

(DURAND CUP 2019 FULL SCHEDULE)

Both teams belong to Group C, which is also the group's first fixture. It is worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.

The Snow Leopards will be hoping to get a good result against a side they have already beaten last season.

Time And Venue

The match's kick-off time is at 3:00 PM IST. It will take place in West Bengal's Kalyani Stadium.

Coverage

The group stage matches won't be telecasted on television. It will be web-streamed by Addatimes, which will also be broadcasted on mobiles.

