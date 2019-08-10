Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC Face Indian Navy, Army Green Gear Up For Real Kashmir – Live Streaming, Venue, Time And More

﻿
In today's (August 10) Durand Cup fixtures, Mohammedan Sporting will face Indian Navy, Army Green will take on Real Kashmir. Here are the live streaming, time and venue details....

Outlook Web Bureau 10 August 2019
It is worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.
2019-08-10T09:22:25+0530

Bottom of Group B, Mohammedan SC will be hoping to notch all three points against Indian Navy, when they face each other in the Durand Cup on August 10, at Mohun Bagan Ground. Meanwhile, Army Green is set to face Group C leader Real Kashmir.

(TOURNAMENT FIXTURES, STREAMING, OTHER INFORMATION)

Having won their previous fixture against Chennai City, Real Kashmir will be hoping to build on their momentum and also increase their lead in Group C. Meanwhile, Md. Sporting will be aiming for a change in air after having disappointed previously.

Time And Venue

Md. Sporting will face Indian Navy in Mohun Bagan Ground, on August 10, 3:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, Army Green and Real Kashmir will battle it out at the Kalyani Stadium, 3:00 PM IST.

Coverage

The group stage matches won't be telecasted on television. It will be web-streamed by Addatimes, which will also be broadcasted on mobiles.

Outlook Web Bureau Football Durand Cup Sports
